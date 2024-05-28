Castlereagh corner: Why this cup win meant so much to Jets' leader

The Jess Skinner Cup silverware itself doesn't mean a huge amount to Lea Clarke.
It was pleasing to be the first one to wrestle it from Dunedoo's grasp on the weekend, but the Narromine Jets league tag coach is much more focused on grand final glory this Castlereagh League season.
What is special for Clarke is what the cup stands for and the person its named in honour of.
This is the second year the league tag competition has featured the cup, which is up for grabs throughout the regular season.
The holder of the cup defends it at their own home ground but should they lose at home at any point, the trophy passes hands.
It was started to recognise the efforts of Skinner, who has risen from the inaugural captain-coach of the Trangie Magpies tag team in 2015 to assistant coach of the Australian Jillaroos and a full-time employee at the NRL as a pathways strategy manager.
"I was with her back in Trangie in 2015," Clarke said.
"To see how far she's gone in the women's game and what she's done for women in general, not just for sport, and to see she comes from a little town like Trangie. Little girls like my daughter can look up to somebody like that.
"Now you see her (Skinner) on the big stage and you just think 'oh, she still comes over for dinner and hangs out'. It's unreal and pretty special."
Skinner still calls Trangie home and regularly takes time to help her local area and grow the game in any way she can.
She's been an advocate for circumstances and location not stopping anyone from achieving their dreams and has long been a role model for a whole host of western area players and coaches.
"Not a lot of people can say that they still come back and give back to smaller communities," Clarke added.
"She's someone you ask if she could come to training this week and she's there an hour before and an hour afterwards still with the girls.
"It's hard to explain how good she is for women in general, not just sport."
The Jets had to win the Jess Skinner Cup the hard way at Dunedoo's Robertson Oval on Saturday, May 25.
With NSW Country representative tackle player and former Australian rugby representative Bec Smyth unavilable, there were some nerves in the Jets camp prior to the game.
The feeling didn't get any better for Clarke when her side started the match "terribly".
But the defending premiers soon found their groove and came storming home to score a memorable 26-22 win.
Shian Chatfield again starred with two tries while Lily Spackman, Emily Phillips and Emily Fardell also crossed.
Clarke raved about the lively Chatfield, who now has seven tries in five games.
"She's a freak and could be playing in the NRLW with skills like that," the coach said.
The victory keeps the Jets top of the table and came just a week after a stunning five tries from Emily Edwards led them to a 58-10 win over a much-improved Gulgong side.
"Our main focus is to go back-to-back in the grand final," Clarke said.
"I think every week we try to make sure we're ready and prepared as well as we can be.
"The cup was just a bonus, I think. We're building for the end of the year and this was just another stepping stone."
In the men's competition, the Coolah Roos show no sign of slowing down.
The Roos returned to the competition in style this year and sit unbeaten at the top of the ladder after downing defending premiers Gulgong 56-14 on Saturday.
Dylan Edwards, namesake of the Penrith and now NSW fullback, scored a hat-trick in the victory.
Coolah remains top of the ladder, two points clear of Cobar, while Coonabarabran is a further two points back in third.
