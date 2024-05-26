Derby sledges, injured Cowboys, and another NRL star spotted at Apex Oval

A pair of Wellington stars could be in doubt for next week's match and more after leaving the field early during the Cowboys' 54-24 loss to Dubbo CYMS.
Captain-coach Justin Toomey-White left the field just 20 minutes into the match with a shoulder injury, reportedly an AC joint.
Toomey-White was seen on the sideline later in the game before leaving for hospital.
Fullback Tyrone Tattersall has shoulder problems of his own after he too left the match early.
The young gun came from the field in the second half clutching his shoulder and did not return.
If you're going to talk the talk, you better make sure you walk the walk.
That's exactly what Orange Hawks did not do during their derby loss to CYMS on Sunday.
Hawks were feeling themselves after a near full-length of the field try by winger Harry Wald had them up early on.
But it was a bit of chirp gone wrong which set the tone for a CYMS stampede.
After his side was awarded a penalty the play prior, CYMS second-rower Mitch Collins lined up a crack at the try-line from the ensuing tap ten metres out.
No sooner did he get the ball, than cries of "overweight, he's overweight, god he's fat" came from the Hawks defensive line.
And while it wasn't clear who made the comments, fair to say Collins had the last laugh.He barged over for CYMS' first try of the game and set the tone for a green and gold victory.
There may have been no Nyngan Tigers or Wests Tigers matches in Dubbo on Sunday but it didn't stop Wellington junior Brent Naden making an appearance.
The Tigers centre missed his club's match on Friday night and was in town to watch his younger brother Brock play for Wellington.
Unfortunately, Naden's presence wasn't enough as Wellington were defeated by Dubbo CYMS.
When the Mudgee Dragons pack is fired up, disciplined and hitting the line hard there might not be an answer for them.
Their forwards were simply too much for their opponents Bathurst Panthers to handle, rolling through the centre of the park with power and playing with a serious appetite for metres.
Having player-coach Clay Priest inserted back into the squad this week made a big difference as he, prop Zac Saddler and hooker Jack Beasley terrorised the Panthers defence for much of the 80 minutes at Carrington Park.
The structure and discipline did wane for just a moment from the Dragons - allowing Panthers a couple of late tries - but if they stayed switched on then the scoreline could have been a lot worse for the Bathurst men.
Hang with us because this a bit of a niche one.
Dubbo CYMS were excellent on Sunday against Wellington, winning 54-24 but one thing caught around interest when running an eye over their team list.
Strangely, 11 of their 17 players from Sunday have a first name that starts with the letter 'J'.
From Jyie Chapman to Jarryn Powyer all the way to bench forwards Jayden Hyde and Jackson Bayliss, there is no denying the Fishies like that particular letter.
