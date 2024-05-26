Quinn's move to the middle helps Fishies in high-scoring victory

It may have taken some time but Jack Quinn is starting to find some form at Dubbo CYMS.
Quinn was one of the Fishies' best as they defeated the Wellington Cowboys 54-24 at Apex Oval on Sunday.
After a knee reconstruction ruled him out of last season, the former QLD Cup forward's arrival at CYMS was exciting, to say the least.
Then, just three games into the season, he was suspended for one match after an incident during CYMS' win over the Orange Hawks.
"I don't like sitting out, that was my first suspension," he said.
"I just wanted to prove something this weekend and getting all of those minutes was good."
Quinn played like a man with a point to prove as well scoring one of his side's nine tries in the big win.
Things couldn't have started worse for the hosts however with Justin Toomey-White scoring off the kick-off for Wellington before Blake Ferguson extended their lead roughly 10 minutes later.
"We started off not the best but got into a groove and played to our plan," Quinn said.
"We rolled straight through the middle, I think we dominated as middles and the backs flowed off that then the points came.
"I think we played as a team and the energy was really high today so it's a massive win heading into next week."
Coming out of a tackle awkwardly, Toomey-White left the field with a shoulder injury and from there, CYMS went to work.
It was more of the same in the second half as the defending premiers were exceptional at times against an undermanned Wellington.
To the Cowboys' credit, they scored two late tries of their own but it was too little, too late as Dubbo CYMS recorded a comfortable win.
Following the match, Wellington halfback Mason Williams felt the Cowboys let themselves down.
"We know as a team that we are better than that performance," he said.
"CYMS are a quality side and when they get that type of a roll on they are premiers for a reason.
"We shot ourselves in the foot early after making a lot of mistakes but we've got the skill level and mentality to go with those teams.
"It just wasn't our day today."
DUBBO CYMS 52 (Clinton Edwards 2, Jarryn Powyer, Ben Marlin, James Stanley, Jack Quinn, Billy Sing, Jeremy Thurston, Jackson Bayliss tries; Thurston 9 conversions) defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 24 (Mason Williams, Brian Baxter, Blake Ferguson, Justin Toomey-White tries; Williams four conversions)
