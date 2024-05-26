Producers plead with council over saleyards

The Dubbo Regional Council chambers were packed this week when more than 100 producers showed up to speak about the possible sale of the saleyards. Journalist Elka Devney has written about their plea here.
Veteran stock and station agent Peter Milling was at the very first sale at the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets and you can read about his thoughts on the expression of interest process here.
Meanwhile, there was some tragic news from police. Riley Krause has written about the death of a 19-year-old outside Mudgee. He died after the SUV he was driving hit a tree on Friday night. Our thoughts are with the young man's family.
And in case you haven't seen them already, take a look at the photos, taken by Amy McIntyre from the National Sorry Day event at Victoria Park on Friday.
Have a good week!
Orlander Ruming
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.