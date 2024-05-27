Meet the 15-year-old who has already achieved his green and gold dream

When Zac Harding was younger, he like most kids watched the Olympics and Paralympics in awe, dreaming of one day representing Australia.
Now at just 15 years old, the Narromine local will get his chance on the world stage, having been selected for Australia's Para Team to compete at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Fiji.
Classified as a T36 parathlete, Harding has cerebral palsy, a condition which affects both of his arms and legs while also having hearing impairments.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what it looks like competing for Australia and going up against all of the big kids," the teenager said.
Harding's condition also means he has balance problems, meaning he can fall on track at any point.
After being told their son would was one-in-1000 chance of having brain damage during several trips to Sydney in his infancy, Harding's mother, Tanya couldn't help but wipe tears from her eyes as she spoke about her son.
"I'm immensely proud beyond words," she said.
"A lot of people come up and talk to you but you have no words. You can't express the pride you are feeling for this little boy whose future was so certain to now be in green and gold is just amazing."
Now trained by Mark Penman, Harding will compete in the 100m, 400m and Long Jump for Australia.
He will also take part in other events independently.
Harding will be one of several youngsters on the national team who will give coaches a good chance to see how they perform heading into a busy four years with one eye on the Los Angeles Paralympic Games in 2028.
While he still has a way to go yet, Harding's mother said she still can't believe her son has come so far so soon.
"He had the green and gold dream," he said.
"We didn't think he would be 15 and wearing it. If you asked him he would say yes because he always believed in his ability and his dream.
"But as a parent not at all."
Before heading off to Fiji on May 28, Harding wished to thank several people including former coach Tim Long.
"I'm very proud," he said.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far and I'm grateful for everything that I have."
