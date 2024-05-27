$2.5m apartments approved as city heads towards 'pretty good' year for housing

The city is "adapting to change" says a Dubbo Regional Council director, as the number of applications for higher density housing continues to rise.
The council approved 26 development applications for dwellings during April. There were eight for single dwellings and another 18 classified as 'other residential development', which includes dual occupancies, secondary dwellings and multi-dwelling housing.
One of those includes a $2.5 million application for 16 serviced apartments. The three-storey building, which has been approved for 136 Bourke Street, will also include two accessible units.
The council director development and environment Stephen Wallace said approvals for single dwellings were "certainly down" but there was an increase in the number for higher density dwellings.
For the 2023/24 financial year to date, there have been 139 single dwellings approved and 194 'other residential' applications.
"It's a good sign in itself that the city is adapting to that chance which has been requested of us," Mr Wallace said.
In April, real estate agent Laura Shooter, from SJ Shooter Real Estate, said the demand for higher density housing was due to a range of factors.
"Many people are seeking a lower maintenance lifestyle, and are more mindful of their environmental impact, and it's important to them to have a smaller home without a large yard or gardens to look after," she said.
"As our community welcomes more people from overseas, we're noticing they are more comfortable with higher density dwelling styles like duplexes, units and apartments, and seek these out as a preference to larger standalone homes."
Mr Wallace said the council had been projecting a record year for development applications but that no longer seemed like it would happen. Instead, he said it looked like Dubbo was going to have "a pretty good year, as opposed to a record year".
While he was unable to give an exact reason, Mr Wallace said from what he was hearing, it came back to the "availability and cost of finance".
