SNAPPED: Photos from the races, a new artist exhibition and Sorry Day

The sun was shining and the crowds gathered at various events around Dubbo at the weekend.
Our photographer Amy McIntyre went to the Queen of the West race day at Dubbo Racecourse on Saturday. Hopefully some lucky ladies were able to back a winner.
Dubbo teacher Jodi Cramond also launched her first exhibition Ornibiography at the Western Plains Cultural Centre. You can read more about it here.
And on Friday, the Dubbo Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) hosted an event to remember those that were taken away from families by government policy. Read the full story here.
Did we snap your picture out and about this weekend?
If you would like to buy any of these pictures contact our syndication team by phone on (02) 4979 5382 or email on syndication@Austcommunitymedia.com.au.
