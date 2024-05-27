Smashed cars, fake blood and competition as volunteers test their skills

Keeping local communities safe was the primary focus of a competition between 14 first responder groups in Dubbo at the weekend.
Teams from Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Volunteer Rescue Association and the Werribee Country Fire Association competed in seven areas as part of the 2024 State Road Crash Rescue Challenge.
The challenges replicated real world road crash rescue scenarios and gave road crash rescue providers in NSW an opportunity to build partnerships and learn new techniques from other agencies.
NSW SES deputy commissioner Daniel Austin said the event, which was in its fourth year, ensured the volunteers would be "highly competent" with advanced skills, new equipment and techniques so they could adapt quickly to any situation they were faced with in the field.
FRNSW assistant commissioner - regional operations Cheryl Steer said the competitive aspect added an element of excitement, but the main aim for firefighters was to build up skills and strengthen the relationships with fellow rescue agencies.
She said the goal of every organisation was the same - to keep communities safe.
"This event also gives the public the opportunity to observe the technical and medical capabilities of our first responders in action, something many people don't usually get to see," Assistant Commissioner Steer said.
