'It's boiling': Rhinos recruit still taking time to get used to his new home

It might be getting too cold for some around town but for Dubbo Rhinos forward Aaron Thomson, he feels it is the opposite.
The English import has been impressive since joining the club prior to the New Holland Cup season and was excellent again on Saturday as the Rhinos defeated Parkes 53-19 at Apex Oval.
Scoring a try of his own, Thomson said some things in Australia are still taking some time for him to get used to.
"It's good, it's early mornings with work and stuff before training so I'm always knackered," he said.
"What it is autumn going into winter and it's boiling. The few of us poms are really struggling out there."
Thomson was one of five try-scorers for the Rhinos, with Ava Sanga scoring four on his own in the impressive win.
After not touching the ball for the first seven minutes, Sanga snatched a Parkes pass out of the air and ran 70 metres to score.
"Those first seven minutes we didn't have the ball but the defence was absolutely solid," Thomson said.
"We've been saying it all week at training and it's what we've been practising, I feel like you saw it out there.
"When we got the ball we ended up scoring and from there it was just a try fest."
Rhinos coach Graham Conn opted to move American import Aidan Kuhn into the forward park after he started the season at outside centre.
The newer faces in the forward park stood up against an under-manned Parkes and Thomson said the Rhinos big boys were excellent.
"It was good to be fair, I feel like the forwards really came to it," he said.
"We have been struggling over the last few games and with Aidan Kuhn, the American coming into second row, our scrums were solid.
"We just ran around the park."
For Parkes, their lack of numbers forced the club to forfeit the second grade match with the Boars getting together a side for first grade.
Having been outplayed in the first half, Parkes were solid in the second period and captain Christopher Parker felt they just were a bit slow to start.
"We fell behind a bit in that first half and they made it tough for us," he said.
"We made a few mistakes and they capitalised on them, we couldn't capitalise when they did the same.
"We couldn't get them on the back foot, full credit to them. They pulled ahead and we were just playing catch up.
"Our boys dug deep in that second half but Dubbo was just too good."
