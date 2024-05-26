Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council
Council

'Forget the sugar hit': Producers plead with Dubbo council to keep saleyards

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 producers answered the call when Dubbo stock and station agents pleaded users of the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets to voice their opinion of the saleyard's potential privatisation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.