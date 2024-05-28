50 years for the same employer and Fardy would love to do it all again

When John Fardell turned up to the Talbragar Shire Council office to get to a job working on the Obley Road they were hesitant to sign him up.
"They were looking for a couple of blokes for out past the zoo, the road was dirt and we were pouring headwalls and culverts. But he said 'oh jeez, you're a bit little. Look, I'll give you a three day trial and you can go with them'," Mr Fardell said.
He had to take his own gravel, water and cement mixer and mix it all on site.
It may have started as a three-day trial but Mr Fardell, known as Fardy to his colleagues, has been working for Dubbo council for 50 years.
From working on road works - which he said he "just loved" - Mr Fardell continued to work his way up. He had an old fortune tractor and slasher with no cabin and then went into trucks - Leyland Box Trucks including a Leyland Hippo, eight-wheeler trucks and R-Model Mac Semis.
He's currently working as a haulage truck driver.
And his passion for the work still remains.
"I just love carting everything. I've always loved trucks, I love them. I love this job," Mr Fardell said.
"It's been a great 50 years. I wish I had another 50 so I could do it all over again. It's been an absolutely amazing trip, a few health problems but it's been lovely."
Mr Fardell starts his shift at 7am, but he rides his bike to work at 5.30am every morning. When he gets to the Hawthorn Street Works Depot, he washes his truck before having a cup of coffee and getting ready to start his work day.
With his truck like a "second home", Mr Fardell said it was important to him for it to be kept clean.
Six years ago, Mr Fardell thought it may be time for him to give up work. He had a stroke and had to have a titanium plug put in his heart because "the hole in my heart was too big".
His reason for coming back?
"Boredom. I played lawn bowls all the time but I wasn't very good at it. So I thought, I'll go back to work," Mr Fardell said.
He had 17 months off but was then back with his beloved trucks.
Mr Fardell attributed his long career to the great people he worked with. He said he could go to any foreman with any problem and they would help. Even during his time off they were calling to make sure he was okay.
"You wouldn't beat this job. They look after you so well," he said.
"I recommend any young fellas get a job on council today. Just go ahead, and do what you're told. You can't go wrong. It's pretty simple."
On Wednesday Mr Fardell and his team had a breakfast to celebrate his five years with the council. He was also recognised for his work at the May ordinary council meeting.
The 75-year-old has no plans on giving it all up.
"It's beautiful to be able to do this, to come to work and go home and play lawn bowls where you can," he said.
