Halves missing from marquee fixture after another busy week at the judiciary

Dubbo CYMS and Wellington have both been forced into changes ahead of Sunday's bumper Peter McDonald Premiership clash after another busy week at the judiciary.
The two sides will go head-to-head in a round five battle at Apex Oval on Sunday, May 26, and both will have new-look halves combinations.
Wellington will be without influential halfback Rylee Blackhall for three weeks after a dangerous lifting tackle in last weekend's loss to Forbes. At CYMS, the versatile Mitch Cleary will miss round five after an unnecessary contact charge.
The pair are two of five players suspended after last weekend's action.
Blackhall's teammate Jordan Stanley will miss the CYMS game while Nyngan's Aidan Bermingham and McCoy White of Bathurst Panthers also copped one week.
The five players suspended all took early guilty pleas.
Blackhall was hit with a grade three dangerous throw charge after the tackle of Forbes' Jake Hadrill late in last week's match. The halfback will miss games against Dubbo CYMS and Lithgow as well as either Mudgee or Bathurst St Pat's should that fixture be rearranged after an early season postponement.
His Cowboys teammate Stanley faced a grade one careless high tackle charge after the same game.
White faced the same charge as Stanley while Cleary's was a grade one unnecessary contact charge and it was a grade one trip penalty for Bermingham.
Ahead of Sunday's CYMS-Wellington match, the Fishies have welcomed Jordi Madden back from injury to slot into the number six jersey while the Cowboys have shuffled the deck and moved Mason Williams from centre to five-eighth.
Kalen Rewiti has been promoted to start up-front for Panthers in what should be a top battle with Mudgee while Jak Jeffrey will replace Bermingham at hooker for Nyngan in their game against Parkes.
The total number of players suspended after four rounds of the season is 17.
