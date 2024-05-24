GALLERY: 'Healing' and 'coming together' on National Sorry Day

It was an atmosphere of healing and coming together as Dubbo marked National Sorry Day.
On Friday, May 24, the Dubbo Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) hosted an event to remember those that were taken away from families by government policy from the 1800s to the 1980s and in some cases today.
"Commemorating a healing day is not dissimilar to reflecting on days such as ANZAC Day, Australia Day and NAIDOC day, all of which are part of the history of Australia," Dubbo AMS chief executive Phil Naden said.
"Sorry Day is about acknowledging the Stolen Generations, and healing the intergenerational trauma that our people and communities still carry to this day'."
National Sorry Day was first marked on May 26, 1998, one year after the Bringing Them Home report was tabled in parliament following a national inquiry investigating the forced removal of Indigenous children from their families.
The Sorry Day commemoration in Dubbo opened with a smoking ceremony and dance performance by the Talbragar Wiradjuri Dancers led by Uncle Lewis Burns.
Stolen generation survivors including Aunty Doris Shillingsworth also shared their story.
"I was so happy when I was asked if I wanted to be one of the guest speakers," she said.
"This day is so important - our younger generations need to learn a lot about how to deal with situations, how to mix with different cultures and learn about their culture.
"We can't turn back time and stop what happened but we can learn from it and move on."
Attendees then enjoyed a free barbecue lunch and live music while browsing information booths set up by local services providers.
