Meaningful derby 'war' takes centre stage

It's reporter Nick Guthrie here, getting ready for another bumper weekend of rugby league action around the west.
Today we're introducing a new weekly email for you to feast on before kick-off.
FootyHQ will drop in your inbox each Friday at 2pm, giving you all you need to know. From team and injury news, to judiciary updates and informative human-interest pieces which allow you to get to know the players you watch from the sidelines each weekend.
We'll also keep you up-to-date on all that's happening in the NRL as we approach Origin time.
This weekend is headlined by a number of marquee fixtures in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The Orange derby battle between CYMS and Hawks takes on extra significance with both teams celebrating Indigenous round. On the field, CYMS is aiming to bounce back from its first loss of the season while it's crunch time for a Hawks team without a victory to its name in 2024.
Elsewhere, rivalries will be renewed when Dubbo CYMS takes on Wellington and Bathurst Panthers does battle with Mudgee. Buckle up for those games.
A few top contenders are also emerging in the second-tier Woodbridge and Castlereagh competitions, with a battle between Coolah and Gulgong in the latter one to keep an eye on.
