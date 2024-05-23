Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Desperate people leaving hospital before treatment

May 24 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Deputy editor Orlander Ruming has delved into evidence given to an inquiry in Dubbo into healthcare funding. It heard from frontline workers who said Aboriginal patients, often desperate for treatment, were leaving emergency departments without getting the care they need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.