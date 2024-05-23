Desperate people leaving hospital before treatment

Deputy editor Orlander Ruming has delved into evidence given to an inquiry in Dubbo into healthcare funding. It heard from frontline workers who said Aboriginal patients, often desperate for treatment, were leaving emergency departments without getting the care they need.
A third business is on track to call the former RAAF base home in early 2025. Tom Barber has the details on where construction is up to.
Meanwhile in sport, Nick Guthrie has a story on two local teenagers who have been selected in the Country squad that will contest the national under 16 basketball titles at Bendigo in July.
Have a great day in the Central West.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
