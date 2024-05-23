Australian Idol auditions for Central West confirmed ahead of new season

A major national talent show is pushing for new talent from the Central West.
Australian Idol says it will host auditions for local residents in Orange later this year.
The online application process requires recordings of artists performing their favourite songs.
In 2010 Orange hip-hop dancer Emmanuel Rodriguez rose to fame when his dance troupe Justice Crew won the fourth season of rival program Australia's Got Talent.
"Orange grew me well," he told the Central Western Daily at the time.
"When I first got in people I came across had no idea where Orange was .. They thought it was just past the Blue Mountains and that was all.
"But now a lot of people in dance in Sydney know where Orange is - so vote for us."
Successful candidates for the next season of Australian Idol will be contacted for auditions by October this year.
Australian Idol is broadcast by Channel 7. It is judged by Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark.
Applications can be lodged by clicking here.
