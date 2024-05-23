What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
What will the weather be like?
There's no rain expected across the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with an expected top of 19 degrees, while Saturday and Sunday will reach up to 20.
What else are we looking forward to?
Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 - NSW State Road Crash Rescue Challenge at the Dubbo Showground
Friday, May 24 - Psychics of the Year Enzio and Michelle De Angelis at the Dubbo RSL
Saturday, May 25 - Wellington Rotary Market at Cameron Park
Saturday, May 25 - Fourteen at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Sunday May 26 - Dubbo Rotunda Market at Macquarie Street
Sunday, May 26 - The Long Ride Meet and Greet at the Dubbo Visitor Information Centre
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
