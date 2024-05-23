Developers give an update on the next business to be built at the former RAAF base site

A third business is on track to call the former RAAF base home in early 2025.
Construction is already under way on the childcare centre which will be built on the same land as the new Guzman Y Gomez and Dominos.
"It's under construction at the moment and should be close to finished by the end of this year," The Stevens Group development director Jason Capuano said.
"It will be the second stage of that RAAF base project and the end of five different projects that we have completed in the last five years.
"It's about $25 million worth of construction value including the Hawthorn Street precinct."
The Stevens Group are responsible for the Carls Jr, Hawthorn St Mobile Service Station and the Dubbo Homemaker Centre as well as the previously mentioned two fast-food sites already within the former RAAF base.
While their time in Dubbo will come to an end for now, Mr Capuano said they are still exploring possible future developments.
"It's the last active project that we have in Dubbo, that's not to say that we aren't looking for more," he said.
"A second childcare centre we would entertain more of, there's certainly a reasonably strong market here in Dubbo."
The new childcare centre is expected to have capacity for 132 students ranging from zero to five-years-old and would operate seven days a week.
It would require 22 staff members if at capacity.
The heritage-listed hangars which were used by the Royal Australian Air Force during World War II will be home to the new Astley's Plumbing and Hardware store.
The hangar will be transformed into a service and trade centre, including a showroom, space for supplier showcases and consult rooms.
The current Astley's site will be demolished and a fourth McDonalds will be built.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.