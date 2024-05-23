Why 'desperate' Aboriginal people are leaving hospital before treatment

More Aboriginal staff working in emergency departments would ensure better health outcomes for the Aboriginal population, says a local psychiatrist.
Warren Kealy-Bateman addressed the The Special Commission of Inquiry into Healthcare Funding during its recent Dubbo hearings. Dr Kealy-Bateman is the clinical director of mental health drug and alcohol services for the Western NSW Local Health District.
Dr Kealy-Bateman said Aboriginal people didn't find our health services "a good cultural fit".
He said that was seen when Aboriginal people would go to the emergency department at the hospital and then leave without getting the care they need.
"They're in a desperate situation and they don't wait," Dr Kealy-Bateman said.
It came down to Aboriginal people not finding health services "safe", the psychiatrist said.
Dr Kealy-Bateman has practised in Wellington for 15 years. He said half of his patients don't turn up to the clinic, even though most of them "adore" him.
Some of that comes down to the building where he works - a convent from the 1880s that the health district leases.
"I think I've had 30 or 40 Aboriginal people will tell me that it's not an appropriate building, a safe building because of what it represents to them, and it's bounding by a big fence, and there's lovely Aboriginal authors who have written about how wrong it is that we fence everything in the way that we do," Dr Kealy-Bateman said.
"A lot of what we do that we might take for granted as a non-Aboriginal person is really offensive in a way that we don't even conceptualise and understand."
However, work is already being done to make it a more welcoming space for Aboriginal people.
They're looking to build a yarning circle and working on culturally-appropriate signage. The local lands council has named the building "Nunyara" which means well again.
"But it's actually addressing each person's challenge or difficulty in the way they conceptualise it, one at a time, and breaking it down and making each person's health journey work for them. Because it's not one size fits all. It's never, ever one size fits all," Dr Kealy-Bateman said.
Another key development in making a difference was having Aboriginal staff, he said. They've engaged with Charles Sturt University to have Aboriginal trainees and whenever possible, Dr Kealy-Bateman said they tried to hire them.
"From a resources perspective, working with Aboriginal health staff is very, very, very effective. Someone like me, as a very specialist doctor who has had a lot of training, is a very, very expensive resource," he said.
"You can get a lot of Aboriginal health staff compared to having one of me. And they are much more effective at promoting change. I think that's really worth reflecting on."
Dr Kealy-Bateman said he would like to see more Aboriginal people getting bachelor degrees and working in places like the Dubbo region where there are "high numbers of Aboriginal health care concerns".
Especially in places like emergency departments.
He said having an Aboriginal person working in emergency at the hospital could be lifesaving if it prevented them from leaving and encouraged them to access services.
Helen McFarlane, director of mental health, drug and alcohol at WNSWLHD, said one of the ways the health district is addressing the issue is through the Emergency to Community program.
The program put peer workers in the emergency departments at Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst hospitals.
It meant there was a person with lived experience with mental health and/or substance issues helping someone who came into the emergency department to navigate the system.
"We know that having a person with lived experience sitting next to and walking through the journey with somebody that presents just calms everything down. It helps the ED understand our consumers that are presenting but more importantly, it just provides safety for those people that present in a very busy and very chaotic ED," Ms McFarlane said.
"People are there because they're really, really sick and you bring somebody in that's mentally unwell, it just sort of exacerbates everything. So having somebody with a lived experience, I believe, is probably one of the most beneficial projects we've ever invested in."
Dr Kealy-Bateman said a lot of people didn't recognise the difficulty colonisation posed for Aboriginal people as a cohort.
"Aboriginal people have twice the rate of suicide per 100,000 people, lower incomes overall as a cohort, greater health morbidity overall in terms of general outcomes with their physical health, and a much higher rate of incarceration - 2500 people per 100,000 compared to about 160 per 100,000 for non-Aboriginal people. That's heartbreaking," he said.
The Special Commission of Inquiry into Healthcare Funding is looking into the way public health services are funded, while also looking to develop strategies that address escalating costs and limit wastage.
The hearings are continuing in Broken Hill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.