Rural school gifted with a 'life changing' set of wheels

A rural primary school principal says a fancy new set of wheels will be "life changing" for students.
On Tuesday, May 28, students and staff at Gilgandra Public School celebrated the arrival of a new 25-seater wheelchair-accessible coach valued at $227,954.
Principal Mick Darcy said that children from Gilgandra have often missed out on opportunities their peers in Dubbo get due to the "prohibitive" costs of hiring transport.
"We aim to provide opportunities for all our students to access education, experiences and support that enable them to live their best lives but it's not always easy given our rural and remote location," he said.
"Gilgandra is 45 minutes - 65 kilometres - from Dubbo, our nearest major centre, with virtually no public transport options.
Mr Darcy said the bus would not only make a difference for the school's 200 students, but also the wider community.
"To participate in sporting events at higher levels or special events designed for students with specific educational needs or paediatrician appointments, travel is required," he said.
"This is often a barrier faced not only by our school but also parents and carers in the community."
He said the bus could be used to bring students to cultural events in Dubbo, swimming lessons and sporting competitions. It could also be used to help transport students to specialist appointments.
"The coach will be hugely beneficial for our students with mobility issues as it is fitted with wheelchair access," he said.
"Students from our school also love to entertain residents at the local retirement village so the coach will enable us to foster even greater community connections here in Gilgandra.
"The activities and experiences that this coach will allow may seem inconsequential to those who don't understand life in a small, rural community but to many, it will be life changing."
The coach was given to the school as part of Variety Australia's Sunshine Coach program.
The organisation grants coaches to schools and community organisations that support children living with a disability, chronic illness, financial hardship or geographic isolation.
To celebrate the bus's arrival, the school hosted a sausage sizzle for all in the community. The bus made its maiden voyage days later, carrying students on a trip to Dubbo.
Since Variety Australia was founded in 1975, it has granted over 1300 coaches to schools and community organisations across the country.
"Variety Sunshine Coaches provide transport for children to access their community and experience a range of special programs and activities they would be otherwise unable to attend," Variety NSW and ACT CEO Tony Warner said.
"The program is vital to our vision for all Australian children to reach their full potential, regardless of ability or background."
