1300 incidents in a year: A truckload of thanks for volunteers

While things have slowed down since the record flooding in 2022, there's still been plenty to keep the good folk in orange overalls busy.
SES Western Zone deputy zone commander Annabelle Watson said teams across the Western Zone have responded to more than 1300 incidents over the last 12 months alone.
Across the state, NSW SES volunteers have responded to 28,000 incidents including more than 20,000 storm related jobs, 366 flood rescues, 600 road crashes and 500 first aid jobs.
On Wednesday, May 22, the hard work of more than 10,000 SES volunteers, including 743 in the Western Zone, was celebrated as part of Wear Orange Wednesday, or WOW Day.
In Dubbo, community members signed a brand new SES heavy rescue vehicle to express their gratitude.
"We've had an incredible amount of engagement and the community has really come forward in a way that really exceeded our expectations and we are so thankful for them," Ms Watson said.
"It means everything to us. We are part of the community and we're here to serve the community.... So to see that thanks back is just incredible and it's really the reason that we do this."
SES volunteers from as far as Blacktown in Sydney's west travelled to Dubbo for the day.
Among those who made the journey was Narromine local Colvin Connelly who has only been with the SES for four months and is celebrating his very first WOW Day.
Ms Watson said the SES is always looking for more keen volunteers like Mr Connelly to get involved.
"The best thing about the SES is that you don't need to have any special skills when you come in, we'll train you... there's also some really exciting leadership opportunities coming up in Dubbo in the near future," she said.
NSW SES acting commissioner Damien Johnston said the day is a great time to consider "donning orange overalls" and joining the ranks of the SES.
"Volunteering gives you the opportunity to make lifelong friends, learn new skills and improve your physical and mental health," he said.
"We offer incredible training opportunities for all ages and abilities. Our volunteers do everything from using chainsaws to cut fallen trees, to performing logistics or intelligence roles in an incident management team.
"There is a role for everyone at the NSW SES, which is one of the greatest benefits of joining as a volunteer."
Emergency services minister Jihad Dib said WOW Day is an important opportunity to acknowledge and thank volunteers.
"SES volunteers don't expect praise or thanks, but today I'm joining many others across the state by saying thank you and adding a touch of orange to my outfit to honour their efforts," he said.
"This is a great opportunity to acknowledge SES volunteers, who have had a busy and, at times, challenging run, with wet weather and severe weather events impacting communities across the state."
