Derelict Dubbo building to be revitalised as worker accommodation

A disused building in the heart of Dubbo could soon be repurposed as accommodation for temporary workers.
Under a development application currently on exhibition, the disused Railway Workers Barracks adjacent to the Dubbo train station would become short-term lodging for workers at Fletcher International Exports.
The building, located on 152 Talbragar Street, was originally built in 1944 to accommodate workers on the railway and has been used for that purpose on and off since.
The building has sat empty since it was acquired by Fletcher International Exports last year.
If the development application is approved, the building will be extensively renovated to bring it up to modern standards and will accommodate close to 40 workers at a time.
The ground floor of the building will be renovated to include 12 single-occupancy rooms, six ensuites and additional toilets, two separate dining areas, a large shared laundry, four kitchen areas and two lounge areas.
A large external patio area will also be built on the northern side of the building.
On the upper floor 25 single-occupancy rooms will be built as well as eight ensuites and an additional toilet. There will also be a large common balcony on the northern side.
All 37 rooms will have their own bar fridge, bedding and storage facilities.
A minibus would also be kept on-site to transport workers from the lodging to the abattoir and processing facilities each day.
Northpoint Advisory, who prepared the application on behalf of Fletcher's, say the development would be an "important facility to facilitate a sustainable and productive rural industry in the local region".
"Like many other industries, [it] has had to be creative and flexible in its approach to facilitating workers and continued employment," the application says.
"The proposed facility will provide for a safe and quality temporary accommodation complex, for relevant workers on a temporary basis.
"The proposal seeks to sympathetically repurpose an existing workers accommodation complex in a manner that improves the extent of usability and livability."
Fletcher International Exports is a major business in the Dubbo area and employs a large number of temporary workers.
The company is one of Australia's largest processors and exporters of lamb and sheep meat products and has two processing facilities, one in Dubbo and the other near Albany in Western Australia.
The plants have a combined processing capacity of more than 90,000 sheep and lambs per week, or over 4.5 million head per year.
The development application will remain on exhibition before the Dubbo Regional Council until June 3, 2024.
