How to support your friend who is a victim, from a survivor

Domestic violence is all around us. Anyone can be a victim. Now, more than ever people are being encouraged to speak out and support one another, although this is not as easy as it may seem.
Clara*, 39, relocated to the Central West of NSW with her daughter to escape her violent relationship. Her partner threatened to kill her if she left their relationship. Friends and family started distancing themselves because they didn't know what to do to help.
So she's shared some hints and ideas to be the best possible support to someone in a violent relationship.
Her first tip, notice when your loved one's mood has changed.
"If you notice changes in your friend ask the question. If you know the person well enough to see a change then you will know if their response is the truth or not," Clara said.
"If they are not truthful then don't be offended by it, just notice 'something is off the mark here'."
If she starts pushing you away, know this is a trait of a violent relationship.
"Domestically violent relationships like to isolate the person [because] friends and family can tell when something is going on," Clara said.
"Don't stand back and let that happen, keep checking in and keep asking the question here and there just so your friend knows you're not giving up on them and will always be there."
By the same token, to give up when it's too hard.
"Don't walk away. Don't be the person that says 'I don't want that drama in my life' or 'I'm not getting involved' because that's exactly what the offender wants, to isolate the victim," Clara said.
There is strength in numbers, sometimes you need to involve another loved one to help support the victim.
"If your friend is shutting down every time, don't be afraid to get someone else involved," Clara said.
"Another friend or sibling, anyone else. Sometimes people don't notice the signs until someone points them out and then they start noticing it."
You can help by documenting your concerning interactions with the victim.
"Document it, this is such a good one," Clara said.
"Someone in a DV relationship are so down and out on themselves and feel so worthless that the way they are treated becomes the norm for them and they actually start to think, this is just my life now.
"Documenting it you can gather it up and bring it to your friends attention and even better if the police gets involved you have incidents with times and dates."
Clara reiterates, don't give up on this person. There's a reason they're special to you, and you have to remember that.
"Don't give up. There will be times your friend will get cranky with you for asking that question, this is not personal, this is more 'I'm embarrassed and I don't want to talk about it so will shut you down'," she said.
"If your friend shuts you down, wait a day or two and ask to meet up for a coffee or a drink or a play date, even apologise if you have to, do anything to let them know you are just caring about them and still want to be friends."
It's important to know some women haven't identified their relationship as violent.
"Unfortunately, some women don't see their relationship as dangerous as they're constantly being told 'you made me do that' or 'I'm sorry that won't happen again'," Clara said.
"In a dv relationship small things do lead into big things and women can hide their state of depression and can put on a great front in public to hide what's happening behind closed doors because it's way easier to do that than it is to leave and risk being killed.
"Just remember, having some drama in your life for a friend or family member you love for a few weeks is way better than living a lifetime of guilt that you didn't step in and get involved before it was too late and trust me, your friend will love you eternally for not giving up on them."
*Name has been changed for privacy.
