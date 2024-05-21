Why bulk billing patients is a battle for GP's

Bulk billing local patients has become in the words of one GP "a battle". Orlander Ruming today reports what Dubbo GP Ai-Vee Chau had to say at an inquiry into healthcare funding.
Still on health, Allison Hore reports that a widely used after-hours GP phone service is set to close at the end of the month.
Sport journalist Tom Barber has the details on the fallout after a reserve grade match between Wellington and Forbes was called off on the weekend, due to abuse directed at a referee.
Have a great day in the Central West!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
