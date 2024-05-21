Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Why bulk billing patients is a battle for GP's

May 22 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bulk billing local patients has become in the words of one GP "a battle". Orlander Ruming today reports what Dubbo GP Ai-Vee Chau had to say at an inquiry into healthcare funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.