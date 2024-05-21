Teen charged after high speed chase on the Newell Highway

A 17-year-old has faced court after leading cops on a high speed chase in the central west.
At about 2:30am on Saturday, May 18, police were patrolling Cobborah Road, Dubbo, when they attempted to stop a Holden Commodore travelling at excessive speed.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. However, the chase was terminated a short time later on the Newell Highway due to safety concerns.
Ten minutes later, about 2:40am, police sighted the same car entering Gilgandra and successfully deployed road spikes.
The vehicle came to a stop a short time later after hitting a gutter on Mullion Street.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with not stopping during a police pursuit and driving at speed.
The patrols were part of Operation Boa, established by officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District in January targeting criminal activity in Dubbo and surrounds.
The boy was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Saturday, May 18, where he was formally refused bail to appear at another children's court on Monday, July 1.
