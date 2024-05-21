Closure looms for 'widely used' after hours GP phone service

A widely used after-hours GP phone service is set to close at the end of the month.
Marathon Health has announced that their after-hours GP phone service in Dubbo will cease operations from May 31, 2024.
According to Marathon Health, the service was "widely used" by the local community and well supported by local GPs. It allowed locals to talk to a GP when their clinic was closed on weeknights and weekends.
"We are grateful to everyone who has supported the service, particularly the local GPs who kept the phone service operational and accessible to those who needed it," Donna Sedgman, Marathon Health's primary health group manager said.
The phone service will transition to the existing national advice line, Healthdirect, which is available 24/7 by calling 1800 022 222 or visiting healthdirect.gov.au.
Marathon Health said they are working closely with Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) and Healthdirect to ensure the transition is "as seamless as possible".
The Dubbo After Hours GP Clinic, also run by Marathon Health, will also still be available for anyone needing to see a GP in person for urgent non-emergency medical attention.
The clinic provides medical attention for patients who are unable to wait to see their regular GP during surgery hours and operates out of the Day Surgery Unit of Dubbo Base Hospital on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, and most public holidays.
"Emergency departments need to remain as the solution to critical situations only," Ms Sedgman said.
"Presenting to either the After Hours GP Clinic service or calling the healthdirect service can save critical resources for emergency departments and potentially save lives."
Through Healthdirect registered nurses conduct a triage and provide advice on the most appropriate type of care, including information on services that are open, nearby or can be accessed virtually.
For more information on the healthdirect helpline visit healthdirect.gov.au.
