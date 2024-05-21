Dubbo GP shares 'funding battle' that stops her bulk billing everyone

"Were fighting a battle. We're fighting a funding battle, we're fighting a workforce battle."
Those were the words of Dubbo general practitioner Ai-Vee Chau to the Special Commission of Inquiry into Healthcare Funding.
The inquiry is looking into the way public health services are funded, while also looking to develop strategies that address escalating costs and limit wastage.
Dr Chau and her husband established Dubbo Family Doctors in 2005 after seeing the "significant need" in the Dubbo community. They started with four doctors, but the practice now has 13 doctors, five nurses and a casual nurse.
Dr Chau said for the "vast majority of our existence" Dubbo Family Doctors has had closed books. She said every time the books have been opened they've had a sudden influx of people and they're quickly closed again.
Overall, the GP said Dubbo Family Doctors catered for about 20 per cent of Dubbo's population.
But Dr Chau said Medicare had not been supportive.
"We certainly intend to be a private billing practice in terms of sustainability but when we look at our two-thirds to one-third [bulk billing] ratio, that's because of our population in need and who can't afford private services," she said.
The surgery is the main provider for disability support services and looks after the "lion's share" of aged care facility residents.
"Those populations are the ones who we still stubbornly bulk bill, even though that doesn't cover the cost of what it delivers health care to that population, " Dr Chau said.
She told the inquiry they would love to bulk bill "everyone, for every service" but the Medicare remuneration and reimbursement didn't cover enough.
"On top of the Medicare rebate freeze that happened for those seven years, even when the freeze was suspended, we just still don't have an increase in Medicare rebates that keeps up with inflation," Dr Chau said.
"All the costs have gone up, and staff award wages continue to climb and the only way we can actually manage to recruit and retain nursing and admin staff is if we try at least to meet what the local health district might pay a nursing workforce and administrate workforce, and they can afford to do that much better than we do in general practice."
She said there were many things they could do in general practice if they received direct government funding.
She also called for a revision of the Medicare Benefits Scheme.
For example, Dr Chau said the Medicare rebates for after hours services started at 8pm, but because of the nursing award wages, if a nurse worked until after 6pm they needed to be paid for the whole shift.
"The maths is simple. We can't afford to do that," she said.
Dr Chau said private health insurers being able to contribute money towards doctor and primary care nurse services and the direct funding of general practices instead of funding primary health networks as commissioning bodies would also make a difference.
