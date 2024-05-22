SIDELINE EYE: All the photos from the weekend's sporting action

It was another bumper weekend of sport as the sun shined across Dubbo.
And, we were there to capture some of the action.
On Saturday, Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was kept busy with Dubbo District Football Association junior action before heading up South Dubbo Oval for the Dubbo Demons' clash with the Bathurst Bushrangers.
From there, it was to Nita McGrath netball courts for MAGS v Fusion Sparx in the Dubbo A Grade competition then Amy was at No.1 Oval for Ladies Day as the Dubbo Roos hosted Forbes.
On Sunday, journalists Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber made their way to Wellington and Apex Oval respectively.
Nick was on the sideline as Wellington and Forbes battled while Tom watched on as Dubbo CYMS defeateed Nyngan.
There's also some supplied images from the Paramount Tennis Club after their recent club championships.
If you would like to purchase any of the photos, you can call (02) 4979 5382 or email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
