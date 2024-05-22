Molly's giving kids a place to 'show up and have fun' regardless of ability

When Molly Nelson was preparing for her first enrolment day for Molly's Tumble Co, she bought 50 uniforms.
On the day, 150 people turned up.
Molly's Tumble Co combines all of Ms Nelson's favourite things from both dance and gymnastics. She used her experience in both to establish something she thought kids would enjoy.
In the 18 months since starting, the tumbling business has continued to grow. Ms Nelson has almost 400 enrolled students and her morning programs for newborn to six-year-olds can have anywhere from 12 to 45 children.
While initially Ms Nelson had planned to do all the coaching herself, she now has five senior staff and 13 junior coaches.
The 21-year-old said the business - which offers circus, trampolining tumbling and dance - had grown faster than she ever could have pictured.
But she attributes its popularity to its non-competitive nature.
"There's not much required of our kids other than to show up and have fun. They don't have to play on a weekend, they don't have to be at a certain level. There's no pressure. They're just with their friends. I think kids sport is missing that," Ms Nelson said.
Every two terms they do displays, but Ms Nelson said for the kids who don't like being on the stage in front of people, they don't have to take part.
The tumbling has also proved popular with boys.
In January 2023 Molly's Tumble Co had one boys class. Ms Nelson said it "took a bit to take off", which she thought may be because of the stigma people had around taking part in a sport that was a mixture of dance and gymnastics.
But there are now six boys-only classes.
"The boys love it. They come here to be able to do a backflip safely, that's all they want to do. They don't want to be judged on it, they don't want to be doing it in front of a panel, they just want to be able to do a backflip and land on their feet safely," Ms Nelson said.
While the tumbling and coaching side of Molly's Tumble Co has come easy to Ms Nelson, she said the business side she is still learning as she goes. And because of the business' rapid expansion, she's had to learn quickly as she goes.
She has also had to learn how to cater to a vast array of children, including those with physical and intellectual difficulties.
Throughout it all, Ms Nelson said her favourite thing has been seeing the growth in both her staff and the children who take her classes, not only in their tumbling but just in themselves as people.
"I remember when we started over in the other shed, a little girl came and she had a black hood on over her head and she sat in the corner and wouldn't participate. She was very, very quiet and it was the first sport she'd ever played," she said.
"For 10 weeks she sat in the corner and now she does five or six classes. She comes in here and she runs the joint."
Despite only having been in their River Street shed since January, Ms Nelson said she the next thing for the business was to find a bigger space.
She's also continuing to look for the right coaches who fit well with her non-competitive vibes.
