Councillors vote on how much they get paid

We have approached mayors from inland NSW cities about the kids' health crisis we have been covering.
The joint effort by Orlander Ruming and journalists at other ACM papers let's us know what the cities' leaders think about paediatric services in regional NSW. You can read what they had to say.
Dubbo Regional Council is meeting this week, and on the agenda is a potential pay rise for our councillors. They will vote on whether or not to approve it.
In sport, Nick Guthrie has taken a look at the debate around the Mudgee Dragons fielding four former NRL players.
Have a great day in the Central West.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
