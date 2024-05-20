Councillors to vote on how much they should be paid for the year

Dubbo councillors will vote on Thursday to determine how much of a pay rise they should receive.
Each year the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal sets out the minimum or maximum fees a councillor should be paid for their work.
It's then up to the councillors themselves to vote on how much or little of that increase they would like.
This year, the tribunal determined fees should be increased by 3.75 per cent.
For Dubbo Regional Council, the annual councillor fee has been set at $15,370 as a minimum and a maximum of $27,050.
The mayoral fee will be between $31,980 and $66,800. That means the maximum a Dubbo mayor can be paid for the year will be $93,850.
The council staff have recommended the councillors be paid the maximum amount.
"This is the practice followed by the majority of NSW councils (if not all NSW councils)," the council report says.
In December, the council made a submission to the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal highlighting the conflict of interest in the way fees were currently determined.
"Dubbo Regional Council would like to formally request, through this submission process, that councillors not be responsible for authorising their own remuneration," the submission stated.
"The current process presents a clear conflict of interest and is not representative of good governance. It should be an independent decision maker."
Local Government NSW also made a submission.
The organisation called for fees to be increased by 10 per cent to reflect the time and effort required from the elected candidates in their civic roles.
The councillors will vote on their pay at the May ordinary council meeting on Thursday evening.
