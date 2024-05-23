A taste of tranquil country living

Elle said for those with a penchant for hobbies or needing ample storage space, the property boasted not one, but two sheds, providing plenty of room to store equipment or tools. "Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life or an entertainer's paradise to host unforgettable gatherings, this immaculate estate offers everything you desire and more," she said. "With nothing left to do but move in and start enjoying the luxurious amenities and breathtaking surroundings, this property promises a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort and serenity."

