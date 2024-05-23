A taste of tranquil country living

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday May 24: 'The Range' 1L Riverbend Drive, Terramungamine:
Welcome to the epitome of country living, where tranquillity meets luxury in this stunning five bedroom estate that is nestled on 8.03 hectares of picturesque countryside just a short 20 minute drive from Dubbo's vibrant CBD.
Listing agent Elle Roberts said as you entered the property through the solar-powered front gate, you'll be greeted by immaculately landscaped gardens that set the tone for the exceptional living experience that awaits you. "The main house offers ample room for comfortable family living or hosting gatherings with friends.
"Adjacent to the main residence, a charming pool house adds an extra layer of convenience and privacy, perfect for accommodating guests, and serving as a peaceful retreat or additional entertaining area," she said. "Step outside into your own private oasis, where a resort-style heated swimming pool invites you to unwind and enjoy leisurely days basking in the sun or cooling off with a refreshing dip."
The outdoor entertaining area is a true highlight of the property featuring a built-in fireplace where you can gather with loved ones for cosy evenings under the stars, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Elle said for those with a penchant for hobbies or needing ample storage space, the property boasted not one, but two sheds, providing plenty of room to store equipment or tools. "Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life or an entertainer's paradise to host unforgettable gatherings, this immaculate estate offers everything you desire and more," she said. "With nothing left to do but move in and start enjoying the luxurious amenities and breathtaking surroundings, this property promises a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort and serenity."
From the verdant landscapes to the thoughtfully designed living spaces, every aspect of this estate has been crafted to provide an unparalleled living experience.
Embrace the tranquillity of country living without sacrificing the convenience of urban amenities and make this exquisite property your own haven in the heart of nature.
