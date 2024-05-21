Questions asked about Dubbo MP's nuclear power trip to Europe

Could the Dubbo region become home to a nuclear power plant?
A recent exchange in parliament has left the community wondering.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders recently returned from a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association trip to the UK and France to learn about nuclear energy and modular housing.
Speaking about the trip in parliament during a debate on energy policy, the Nationals leader said the government should not rule out any options which would help "keep the lights on".
"An innovative government would have anything and everything on the table to try to help all our communities to achieve reliable and cheaper power," Mr Saunders said.
"To remove nuclear power as a potential option is simply playing politics."
Mr Saunders said as the state transitions away from fossil fuels, finding cost-effective and reliable sources of energy should be the government's priority.
"Currently, we are faced with an unpalatable but inevitable situation where energy seems to be increasing in price and dropping in reliability," he said.
"That is exactly the opposite of what people in our communities need and want.
"They need us to secure affordable, reliable and clean energy, and to look into any alternative technologies to achieve that."
Asked by legislative council member Peter Primrose what options the government is considering in relation to nuclear power, energy minister Penny Sharpe said it's not part of the government's plan.
She said nuclear energy was "too expensive" and would "take too long".
"A few weeks ago [Dugald Saunders] and [Sam Farraway] were in France as part of a European study trip, which is akin to atomic Patty and Selma on their great European trip checking out the nuclear reactors," she said.
"I do not know what happened to the poor National Party leader, who has been a supporter of Central West Orana REZ, but clearly he has been run over by those opposite."
The CSIRO estimates nuclear energy would cost $200 to $350 per megawatt hour to produce, compared to an estimated cost of less than $100 per megawatt hour for solar and wind.
Legislative council member and former Dubbo mayor Stephen Lawrence also questioned the trip.
He told parliament he has spoken to people in the community who are "understandably concerned" about Mr Saunders' interest in nuclear energy.
"Given the status and the role of the member for Dubbo as the Leader of the Nationals and the person who would be the Deputy Premier in the next Liberal-Nationals government, this could mean a nuclear power plant or reactor - or something of that type - in Dubbo," he said.
"The member for Dubbo must rule out his support for a nuclear power plant, or something of that nature, in Dubbo. It would not be welcome for various different reasons.
"It is uneconomical and has been proven internationally to be dangerous, so it is important for the member for Dubbo to rule out his support for nuclear."
The discussion comes after NSW Farmers delegates from the central west moved a motion at their 2023 annual conference calling on the state and federal governments to legalise nuclear power generation.
"Carbon emissions reduction is a big talking point today and nuclear energy is a low-carbon energy source that can contribute to reducing greenhouse gases and energy security," Dubbo cattle producer Shane Kilby said.
"What are we scared of? What are we worried about?"
Asked about his trip, Mr Saunders told the Daily Liberal he met with ministers and key stakeholders across "a range of sectors" including energy, modular housing and agriculture. He also represented local RSL sub-Branches at Villers-Bretonneux on Anzac Day.
He would not say whether he was open to seeing nuclear power plants in the Dubbo area but said the possibility of nuclear power in NSW should not be ruled out.
"I have always been very open about the need to investigate alternate technologies as part of our energy future," Mr Saunders said.
"We are arriving at a pressure point where energy prices are going up and reliability is going down, and it simply doesn't make sense to rule anything out.
"A responsible government should have all options on the table because that is the only way we are going to secure affordable, reliable and clean energy - and that is what our community wants and needs."
