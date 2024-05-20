Looking to the future, scrappy wins and victories built on effort key for mentors

RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 42-4
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "That was half the plan (looking to the future) about bringing someone like Rory Madden in.
"I think a couple of years time he will be really good. He trained well during the week and he's good to have around. He's entertaining and did a good job at the end when he came on."
RESULT: Defeated by Forbes 30-28
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "It's hard to lose like that but there are some really good things to take out of it.
"We were forced to come back into our game and we played some ad-lib footy in the final 15 minutes and scored some good tries from it. It's hard losing footy games but you try and take as much out of it as you can, so we'll find out on Wednesday night at 6pm how the boys adjust.
"Today didn't go the way we wanted it too but we'll get in and get the work done because it's going to be a massive game (against Dubbo CYMS) for us on Sunday.
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 20-14
JAKE BETTS: "We spoke about that all week.
"We know they are a very big physical side and we watched a bit of their games. We knew if we could sort of go with them and weather that storm, we had a really tough preseason and we were gonna be fit, we would benefit towards the back end of each half.
"They threw a lot at us in that first 20 minutes. We've built our side on effort areas, we haven't got all the superstars and what not, but we have effort and we want to turn up for each other."
RESULT: Defeated Wellington 30-28
CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "We gave them every opportunity to get back in it. To lead by 20 (points) and then win by two, we'll learn from that.
"That's what's happening though, we're making errors early in the tackle count and we can't get a high amount of ball in our hands in either half and then we've got to defend more.
"It will hold us in good stead for later in the year but we need to be better. The boys are pretty pumped up and they've got to get that feeling and get that losing feeling out."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 36-14
CHRIS OSBORNE SAYS: "In patches we played well but didn't take all our opportunities. In the end a win is a win.
"We said that we wanted to try and win all our games at home this year and there's our first one.
"I think Jake Anlezark and Luke Single in the first 10 minutes helped set it up for us. We were very slow at times though. We need to just play a bit faster and then I'll be happy."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie Raiders 28-24
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "It was a scrappy win for us but we're happy to take the two points. We're still working on a few combinations and we've got a lot of improvement within the group.
"It's always a tough trip to Nyngan (next weekend) but hopefully we can put a better performance together out there leading into the Orange CYMS game."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 28-24
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "With a few players unavailable and a few last-minute withdrawals due to sickness, the boys who got pulled in last minute performed very well.
"We were leading at half-time and felt that we could keep going with it. A bad 10 minutes and a few penalties allowed Parkes to score three quick tries. They are a good side and if you give them plenty of good ball they will use it.
"We came home strong but it wasn't enough. We have a few players back next week which will help against Forbes."
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: "It was a tough one. We always knew it was going to be our biggest challenge so far at the start of the year.
"If you're not 100% then the tries aren't just going to come.
"We were a bit sloppy, we didn't earn the right to play footy so it probably panned out the way we deserved. It's probably a good reality check."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 42-4
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "They did a good job (our forwards).
"Especially given the minutes they played on top of playing reserve grade. They had a good dig and that's all we can ask for."
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "When we completed a few sets we looked okay but they just lacked energy out there.
"Even after we scored points we looked flatter than St Pat's and that's something we're going to need to take a good look at.
"We need to make sure our preparation is alright and we turn up ready to play each week. We have to bounce back with some energy."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 48-6
PETER MORRIS SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 48-6
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: N/A
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.