'We leave it up to him': Veteran playmaker leading the way for Fishies

They've now won two games in as many weeks and sit just outside the top four but Shawn Townsend believes Dubbo CYMS still have a long way to go.
The defending premiers have shown signs of improvement with Peter McDonald Premiership wins over Orange Hawks and more recently, the Nyngan Tigers, a match where they scored 44 points.
It looked like CYMS was in cruise control at times, with their left edge showing just how dangerous they were in 2023 before errors and penalties slowed their momentum.
Regardless, the Dubbo CYMS coach knows winning now is going to put them in a good spot to compete at the back of the season.
"A win is a win, we need to pile a few up at the moment," Townsend said.
"We aren't playing the best at the moment but we need to bank some wins to give ourselves a good chance at the back of the season."
Named at halfback, Alex Bonham floated between dummy half and the traditional playmaker role against Nyngan.
Kicking two 40/20s and showing all his experience, the CYMS star was close to his best in the win.
With fellow spine members Mitch Cleary and Sullivan Haycock still in their early 20s, Townsend said they are relying on their old heads.
"It's probably just 'Bono' (Bonham) at the moment," he said.
"He's got a bit of experience so we leave it up to him. He just knows how to play and the other two boys just are fit and bring a bit of energy around, they do some little things right.
"A lot of it comes off 'Bono' and our other forwards until we get a few boys back."
Cleary could be in trouble after being put on report during Sunday's match while starting halfback Jordi Madden is likely to miss at least another week with cracked ribs.
The Fishies' forward pack was a bright spot for the powerhouse club and new recruit Jarrod Spicer thinks things will improve.
"It's no secret what kind of calibre is at the club, I think everyone knows because they've been doing it for a long time," he said.
"It's pretty easy to get off the back of them and get some go forward."
Dubbo CYMS will face Wellington in their next game at Apex Oval.
