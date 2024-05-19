Domestic violence service provider blocked from crucial funds

Hope you're staying warm as the weather begins to cool down!
This morning, we've heard from a domestic violence service provider who say they have been blocked from applying for crucial staff funds. CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes is the only organisation providing services in some towns in our region but have not been allowed to apply for funding.
We also heard from the organisers of the Narromine Dolly Parton festival who say a lack of support from the government has forced them to cancel the event for this year. This year would have been the festival's third run and the community is devastated.
In sport, Nick Guthrie gives you the rundown on everything that happened during the Dubbo Roos' Ladies' Day rugby clash with Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.