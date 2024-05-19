Newest Fishies forward begins to thrive as veterans shine for CYMS

It may have taken a few weeks but Jarrod Spicer has started to settle into life at Dubbo CYMS.
The hard-working forward made the move from the Dunedoo Swans to the Fishies in the off-season, one which flew under the radar of most.
Scoring one of his side's eight tries on Sunday against Nyngan in a 42-4 win, Spicer said he is enjoying life in the green and white.
"The club is unreal, I couldn't ask for a better club," he said.
"I'm glad I ended up here."
Now calling Apex Oval home, Spicer found himself in the middle playing 60 minutes straight after starting on the bench.
While he may have started the season playing on an edge for CYMS coach Shawn Townsend, the former Swans star said isn't worried about where he is.
"I don't mind the minutes, it's probably good to get myself in the game rather than those shorter stints," he said.
"Whatever 'Shag' (Townsend) wants from me I'm happy to do."
When asked after the game about Spicer, Townsend had nothing positive things to say.
"He was good today, it's the best game he has played for us," he said.
"I've got him in the right spot now, I had him on the edge for a little bit but put him in the middle and I thought he was good."
CYMS were the first side to score through Clinton Edwards who grabbed a double before Ratu Roko followed suit.
Versatile Nyngan star Jak Jeffrey then beat several defenders to score a try of his own as CYMS led 20-4.
"We had a couple of boys play some long minutes so we just have to strip back to the basics and try to get better from there," Nyngan Tigers coach James Tuitahi said.
"He (Jeffrey) played a bit in the halves and played a bit of hooker as well."
Alex Bonham was impressive for CYMS as always, kicking two 40/20s from dummy half.
The defending premiers went on to have more success out wide with tries to Billy Sing, Jyie Chapman and Spicer before Jeremy Thurston added the finishing touches on things by scoring a simple try.
After a slow start to the season, Spicer believes CYMS are starting to show glimpses of their talent.
"I think it was good to finally get a few things going for us that we've been working on at training," he said.
"It's no secret that it has been a bit of a slower start to the season than we probably anticipated."
DUBBO CYMS 42 (Ratu Roko 2, Clinton Edwards 2, Jarrod Spicer, Jyie Chapman, Jeremy Thurston, Billy Sing tries; Thurston 5 conversion) defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 4 (Jak Jeffrey try)
