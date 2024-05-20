SNAPPED: Fresh produce and family fun at the farmers markets

As the winter sports calendar gets into full swing many Dubbo locals could be spotted on the sidelines this weekend.
Although she was kept busy on Saturday snapping pictures at junior soccer, the bowls, netball, rugby and AFL, our photographer Amy McIntyre found some time to get over to the Dubbo Farmers Markets.
Families headed down to the Visitor Information Centre to browse fresh produce and enjoy the playground at the fortnightly market.
Held on the first and third Saturday of every month at the park outside the visitor information centre, the markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants.
There are also barbecue brekkie rolls, a coffee van, fresh bread, a selection of local meats and eggs, olive oils, preserves, jams, honey, nuts and much more.
More than just a chance to shop, the market is also a great opportunity for the community to get together.
Did we snap your picture out and about this weekend?
