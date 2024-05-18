Welsh wizard and Pacific power helps Platypi spoil Roos' Ladies Day party

Having made Australia home almost five years ago, Luke Bevan is now making himself extremely comfortable in a Forbes Platypi side which continues to showcase its premiership credentials.
A week after downing Blowes Cup heavyweights Orange Emus, the Platypi made the trip to Dubbo on Saturday, May 18, and rallied from 14-0 down to win 35-22 in front of a big Ladies Day crowd.
Welshman Bevan was heavily involved throughout while representative star Mahe Fangupo pulled the strings and the Fijian trio of Soro Bainivalu, Tikoko Noke and Vereti Tupou all scored tries.
Bevan is in his first season at Forbes, having previously played in the second tier New Holland Cup for the Parkes Boars.
The talented half won premierships and a host of major individual honours during his time with the Boars and has slotted in seamlessly with the Platypi.
"I've been at Parkes the last three or four years. This is a good step up," he said after Saturday's win.
"They've welcomed me well, so it's been good."
Bevan laughed when saying the Central West is a lot warmer than back in Wales, and his halves combination with Fangupo certainly lit up No. 1 Oval at times on Saturday.
The chance to continue playing alongside Fangupo was a major factor in making the move to Forbes for Bevan and a number of other former Boars.
A club great with the Platypi, Fangupo spent last season with the Boars and won a New Holland title, but returned to Forbes this season to take on the player-coaching role alongside Andrew Hubbard.
"It's nice," Bevan said of playing with the former Tongan international.
"You get good, solid ball."
After the Roos raced out to a 15-0 lead early on Saturday after a Jake Styles penalty and tries for Max Rumble and Will Parnaby - the latter running 70m after an intercept - the visitors lifted.
The wind was firmly against them, but a lovely cut-out ball from Bevan led to Forbes' first try on 32 minutes and right on half-time Noke crashed over from close range after the Roos' Duncan O'Leary was sin-binned.
Bevan converted both well to have his side trailing by just one at the break.
The visitors carried the momentum into the second half and Bainivalu powered over for his second try just four minutes after the restart.
A key moment came in the 50th minute when Tim Beach failed to find touch following a penalty. The Platypi again made the most of an opportunity and scored soon after via Tupou.
A successful Bevan penalty goal then made the margin 14 and while a Styles try gave the Roos some brief hope of a comeback, the Welsh number nine slotted two more penalty goals to make it 35-22 at the final whistle.
The win keeps the Platypi second behind the unbeaten Bathurst Bulldogs while the frustrated Roos slipped to fourth.
"It's extremely disappointing," Styles said, having again stood in as captain for injured scrumhalf Tom Koerstz.
"We just lost a lot of intensity ... we should be closing that out 100% of the time so we've got to back to training and see what we can do."
Noke, Bainivalu, Peni Gaunimeke and Charlie French all provide the Platypi with plenty of muscle and power, and the Roos struggled to deal with that regularly in the second half.
Styles and other players urged their teammates to tackle low, but the visitors' pack proved difficult to slow down.
"We have a tendency to do it," Styles said.
"Especially when we're a bit exhausted. We always wrap up rather than just take their legs and they made big, strong runs."
The Roos will travel to play Orange City next weekend while the Platypi will aim to keep the good times rolling when they host Cowra.
Despite the disappointing result, Styles praised another bumper Ladies Day crowd.
With big numbers in attendance and live music playing, the atmosphere was crackling around No. 1 Oval all afternoon.
"It's amazing and we've got a massive fundraiser later on so I'm sure it's going to be a massive night," Styles said.
