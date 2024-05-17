Promising news from Premier's visit

After weeks of campaigning in support of funding for paediatric clinics in regional NSW, we are pleased to hear some heartening news.
During his visit to the Central West on Friday, Grace Dudley reports that Premier Chris Minns confirmed he will consider proposed funding for a Royal Far West clinic in Dubbo.
Meanwhile, funding has been locked in for Dubbo's Wiradjuri Cultural Tourism Centre. Orlander Ruming reports that the long planned centre will now be funded with money from both the state and federal governments as well as Dubbo Regional Council.
Whatever your plans are I hope you have a good weekend.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
