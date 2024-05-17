Loss of a 'legend' inspiring and motivating the unbeaten Cowboys

An emotional few weeks is providing extra motivation for the Wellington Cowboys heading into this weekend and the rest of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The club lost one of its true greats, Clinton 'The Force' Elemes, on May 4 and his funeral was held on Wednesday, May 16.
That loss came shortly after the death of Mel Ah-See, who also had strong family ties to the Cowboys club.
The Cowboys honoured both at their round two home game on May 5 and will continue to do so moving forward.
Elemes' funeral attracted a huge number of attendees, which wasn't a shock given his standing at the club.
One of the greatest hookers to have played in Group 11, Elemes won multiple premierships and was one of the longest serving players at Wellington.
"He's a fallen soldier," Cowboys president Graham Blackhall said.
"He inspired people in so many different ways. Within the club and outside the club.
"He's someone, easily, who is probably the best hooker who's ever played in 110 years of Wellington rugby league."
As emotional as the Orange Hawks games were - they were played just a day after Elemes' death - the occasion also showed what makes close-knit communities like Wellington and their rugby league clubs special.
There was a huge turnout at Kennard Park, the same is expected again on Sunday, and Blackhall received plenty of comments about how memorable a day it was.
"I'd say 90 per cent of the crowd there was a Wellington crowd and was there to honour and pay respect to the big fella," Blackhall said.
"I spoke to one group of people who brought their father along, and he's not very well, and they said just how inspired they were by the day. They said it was like the Wellington Cowboys of old.
"And that was all in respect of Clinto. The environment, the joy, the people talking and mingling. He left his mark with us that day."
Cowboys first grade captain-coach Justin Toomey-White said it was "special" to see the amount of maroon and white on show at Elemes' funeral on Wednesday, through not only his connection to footy in his hometown but also his love for the Manly club.
"It was a beautiful tribute and send-off for one of our legends," Toomey-White said, before speaking about the impact on the Cowboys.
"We had the really good win against Hawks and we retired the (number nine) jerseys in his honour.
"His name will be mentioned, not only for the season but for the rest of our lives. The Force's name will never be forgotten."
Blackhall added he would love to one day honour Elemes with some kind of lasting tribute at Kennard Park.
At the ground on Sunday, the unbeaten Cowboys will host the Forbes Magpies.
Forbes is yet to win a match this season and will be missing a number of players due to suspension and injury, but Toomey-White believes that will only add to the Magpies' motivation.
The Cowboys will be without the injured Nat Lindsay but are otherwise unchanged from the team which beat Hawks.
First grade is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.
