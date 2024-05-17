Another suspension for Forbes while Fishies' enforcer will miss Tigers clash

The pain at the judiciary has continued for the Forbes Magpies, with outside back Jordan Hartwig the latest to be hit with a suspension.
Hartwig received a one-week ban for an unnecessary contact charge following the Magpies' two-point Peter McDonald Premiership loss to the Bathurst Panthers last weekend.
Dubbo CYMS' boom off-season signing Jack Quinn will also miss round four after he also received a one-game ban this week.
Hartwig's ban comes after Forbes forwards Jack Hartwig (four games), Campbell Rubie (four games) and Charlie Lennon (three games) were all suspended a week earlier.
The versatile outside back will miss Sunday's trip to Wellington to take on the unbeaten Cowboys. As well as Hartwig and the three other suspended players, Forbes will also be without the injured duo of Jake Grace and Marty Herbert while Tom Hopkins is unavailable due to a holiday.
At Dubbo CYMS, Quinn will miss the home clash with Nyngan on Sunday. The powerhouse forward was hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge after last weekend's win over Orange Hawks.
Quinn's absence has caused a reshuffle at CYMS, with Jarryn Powyer moving to lock and Tom Stimpson promoted to start at prop alongside Jaymn Cleary.
The Fishies will also be without injured halfback Jordi Madden on Sunday.
The suspensions for Hartwig and Quinn means 12 players have received bans after the first three rounds of the 2024 season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.