Funding confirmed for Wiradjuri centre for Indigenous art, native food cafe

A Wiradjuri centre for Indigenous artwork to be displayed and people to enjoy a bite to eat with native ingredients has taken a giant step forward.
On Thursday the Australian government announced $7.1 million for Dubbo Regional Council's Wiradjuri Cultural Tourism Centre.
The centre, which will be built alongside the Wiradjuri Garden at Elizabeth Park, will have a gallery and museum as well as a cafe.
"It will be a place where local Indigenous artists have space to develop their works and visitors can immerse themselves in Wiradjuri art, live performance and culture and indigenous businesses can feel supported and tourists can enjoy locally-sourced produce," the development application states.
The Wiradjuri Tourism Centre was first brought up by the council in 2018, as one of three projects designed to attract international visitors to Dubbo. It also included the the Macquarie foreshore project and the Old Dubbo Gaol heritage plaza.
However in August last year, the council pulled funding from the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre so there would be enough for the Macquarie foreshore project and the heritage plaza.
The centre will now be funded with the federal government money, $5 million from the NSW government and another $2.2 million from the council.
Another $400,000 will be spent annually to run the facility.
The centre will be comprised of two buildings: the yarning circle and the healing space.
The circular building for the yarning circle will be "constructed with rammed earth walls and a hardwood timber framed roof with free form metal roof sheeting, tapered down to the centre of the rood which is open to the sky", the development application states.
"There will be water that flows from the southern entry, across the yarning circle and to the northern entry to signify the connection to country and the importance of rivers to the Wiradjuri people."
The building will include a commercial exhibit space and a museum space. There will also be a large events and education space, as well as a space for ceremonies.
Meanwhile, the cafe will be open from 9am until 4pm, seven days a week.
A bush food garden will be established alongside it with food that can be used in the cafe.
NSW government duty MLC (member of the legislative council) for Dubbo and former mayor Stephen Lawrence said he had been fighting for the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre for many years.
"The cultural, economic and social benefits of showcasing Aboriginal culture in western NSW are limitless and that is why I have been advocating for so long on this issue," he said.
Indigenous councillor Pam Wells has also been a fierce advocate for the centre.
She said it would bring "so much cultural opportunity not just for Dubbo and the region but to all of NSW and the nation".
Councillor Josh Black has been critical of the council having to put $2.2 million towards the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre. He wanted to see the facility built without using ratepayers' money.
The Wiradjuri Tourism Centre is awaiting approval by the council.
It needs to be completed by June 2026 to comply with the funding received from the NSW government.
