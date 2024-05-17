Sideline motivation and 'taking footy seriously' part of prop's impressive rise

A couple of years ago, you would have seen Kain Simpson on the sideline enjoying a cold beer or two while the Dubbo Roos first grade side played.
But not anymore.
The popular figure within the Roos has taken a big leap into 2024, making the move into the club's first grade side, something he didn't think would happen.
"It's been a been a good step up, it feels good to take footy a bit seriously," he said.
"I've been around for a few years playing second and third grade, it's nice to step up in the same club.
"I've been here since I was about 18 years old and it only took me until I was 24 to get here."
The hard-working prop has been impressive through the opening four rounds of the season, playing almost every minute of each game.
Coming up against much older and more experienced forward packs, Simpson said the youthful Roos are learning as they go.
"We are just trying to come together, we probably haven't played much footy together all of us in the front eight," he said.
"We are young and trying to have fun, we want to do what we can and I think it's been pretty physical so far which is a good thing for us.
"It's what we are aiming to do and it's working out alright so far."
The likes of Jack Isbester, Alex Madden and Simpson are all still in their early 20s with a few other regular faces such as Ben Knaggs the more senior members of the pack.
Simpson will lineup again for the Roos on Saturday when they host the Forbes Platypi at No.1 Oval.
Dubbo will enter the game fresh off a win against Cowra while Forbes defeated Orange Emus in their last match.
"I'm feeling pretty good after the away win last week," Simpson said.
"I thought it was a big effort all around, we starting to come together as a unit."
Saturday will also be the Roos' biggest day of the season, Ladies Day.
The social event has sold out already with hundreds of spectators to watch from the sidelines as Dubbo hosts Forbes.
Always a fun day on and off the field, Simpson said the home sides won't be short on motivation.
"We should have a good turnout as well," he said.
"You always seem to play a bit better with a sideline full of sheilas."
Saturday's matches will begin at 10:30am with the Central West Colts.
