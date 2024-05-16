Premier fails to answer our six questions

Hi folks, welcome to Your Morning News this Friday.
We have been calling for better paediatric resources for families in our region with the Kids Health Crisis campaign. Alas we were unable to get much out of the Premier Chris Minns, but as he and his cabinet visit the Central West today - for a meeting in Orange - you can read the story by Carla Mascarenhas about the questions he hasn't answered. Maybe next time Mr Minns.
If you're on TikTok you may have come across influencer Max Beer. He was in Dubbo recently and has spoken to Tom Barber about how is trying to help people.
On the sporting front Nick Guthrie has the lowdown on the NSW Country selection, which failed to include a single player from the Under 17s Western Rams. Now the coach fears her players may be lost to the game.
Have a great day and enjoy your weekend!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
