First time farmer: City girl shares her journey with thousands online

Since moving from the city to a farm near Coonabarabran, Kaitie Nash has weathered her fair share of storms.
While the steep learning curve that comes with life on the land may have seen some throw in the towel, Kaitie has instead grabbed the bull by both horns.
With a wicked sense of humour and quick wit, she's the kind of person that will have you in a fit of laughter without even trying.
A self-described first time farmer, Kaitie has embraced each challenge as a learning lesson, taking it in her stride.
She's not afraid to ask a silly question or two, but more incredibly she's done so while documenting it all online.
"My friend was going through a hard time and I didn't know how to make her feel better," she said.
"I'd started helping my husband on the farm so I filmed myself saying oh my god I don't know what I'm doing or Will is yelling at me because we're moving cattle.
"My friend thought it was hilarious and asked me if I was going to put my videos on social media to which I said absolutely not.
"She told me that if I didn't then she'd start a page for me. So I sat on the idea for a month or two and thought if I enjoy it, why not."
Kaitie started her Instagram page, @kaitie_nash, in November 2023 with the sole purpose of having fun.
"I honestly just film what happens in my life, so my videos are based on my experience and what I'm doing at the time," she said.
"I'm not afraid to ask silly questions because I'm learning too.
"Not enough people in Australia know how [agriculture] fully works and what goes into it. I feel like people think oh they just have a farm and that is it."
Recently, Kaitie attended the State Sheep Show in Dubbo with her neighbours Adam and Seona McDonald, FMX Border Leicester, Baradine, to learn all about sheep.
"I wanted to talk about being at the show and what it looks like if you have a sheep stud," she said.
"I didn't know what it is like, but I've just spent three days learning about it and I think it is really cool to be able to tell other people who aren't in ag and give them an insight into what it looks like.
"But also for people already involved in ag, it is a different version with fresh eyes."
With more than 21,000 Instagram followers, Kaitie never thought her page would grow as quickly as it did.
"I knew that I wanted to document my experience working and living in ag but I didn't expect it to get as large as it has in this short amount of time," she said.
"Yes I was surprised, but no one has been more surprised than my husband.
"He thinks it is just hilarious. In the beginning he told me to go for it, but he can't believe people actually like my videos."
Originally from Perth, Kaitie moved to Will's family farm in 2018 with two boys aged three and four months in tow.
In what could be described as a baptism of fire, the young family faced drought as well as the horrific mouse plague.
"I went through a bout of depression and I think it was just a whole combination of two small babies, drought, the mouse plague, isolation, as well as a new way of living," she said.
"At the time I didn't really know what was going on. I knew something was wrong but my mind was foggy.
"It wasn't until I ran into my neighbour one day and he looked at me and could see straight through the facade that I had put up.
"He asked me if I was okay and told me that if I ever needed to talk to him it didn't matter when or what it was about, he was there, and he'd listen.
"For me, that was the permission that I needed to talk about it.
"It was like I had a broken leg. I couldn't physically drive myself to the doctor but I knew I needed to get there.
"My husband helped me a lot. I went to the doctor, went on some medication that I'm now off and since then I've had the tools and knowledge to understand what I can do if I'm having a low day or not necessarily doing so well."
Like many people across regional NSW Kaitie said she chose her life on the land, however that doesn't mean it didn't come without challenges.
"In some situations you move to the farm and into the farmhouse that is already on the property," she said.
"You kind of just get thrown in, but that doesn't mean you aren't grateful for that opportunity.
"There are things that you're mourning in the life you once had, things you may not have anymore, like convenience.
"It can be really hard and not enough people talk about it."
After relocating, Kaitie started a small cleaning and lawn mower business which serviced mainly elderly people.
"This is where my inspiration to do the Instagram page has come from because I would find myself standing in gardens talking to women about their experience moving from the city to the country 30 or 40 years ago," she said.
"Having those conversations, I realised that it wasn't just me who struggled, so I thought if I could spark a conversation, have a laugh and also help other people, I wanted to do that."
With millions of views across her videos, Kaitie aims to support others in a similar situation.
"I want to create an online community for people who have made the move from the city to the country, whether that be for marriage, work or whatever reason," she said.
"You can complain about not being able to duck down to the shop and grab a coffee and I will understand you to a tee.
"I'm in the process of creating a Facebook community page called Country Conversion, and it is a place where we can have a supportive network of people, both men and women, who are in the same situation.
"We can talk to each other and say hey I'm in your area, let's catch up for coffee because you never know the difference that can make," she said.
