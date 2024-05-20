Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council
Kids Health Crisis

Lack of sufficient health services for our kids 'scary', says city leader

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Orlander Ruming
By Andrew Mangelsdorf, and Orlander Ruming
Updated May 21 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Easier access to paediatric heath clinics could reduce stresses on families, says Wagga Wagga deputy mayor Amelia Parkins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.