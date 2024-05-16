Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'What more can we do?': Rams shocked by Country selection snub

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
May 16 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lisa Fiaola Cup-winning Western coach Kaitlyn Mason worries players could be lost to the game after her side's success wasn't rewarded with NSW Country selection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.