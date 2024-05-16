'What more can we do?': Rams shocked by Country selection snub

Lisa Fiaola Cup-winning Western coach Kaitlyn Mason worries players could be lost to the game after her side's success wasn't rewarded with NSW Country selection.
Mason's under 17s Western Rams side finished unbeaten champions of the inaugural Lisa Fiaola Cup regional competition earlier this year, scoring 118 points and conceding just 30 along the way.
Despite that, not one of those players will run out this weekend when the NSW Country under 17s side does battle with City.
The Monaro Colts and Northern Rivers Titans, teams beaten by the Rams, had players selected while the bulk of the squad was chosen from the Lisa Fiaola Cup metro competition, which features NRL clubs as well as the Illawarra Steelers, Central Coast Roosters and North Sydney Bears.
"What more can we do to get our girls selected? Western have done a lot of amazing work with junior representatives for girls rugby league and we don't want to have girls deterred from playing with our region to play elsewhere just to be considered for selection," Mason said.
"As country players, we have a lot of obstacles to overcome and we don't want players to not commit if there are no genuine pathways for our girls."
Western's triumph this season came after they were crowned dominant champions of the Lisa Fiaola Cup's southern carnival last year.
While a number of the Rams were seemingly strong Country chances, the most shocking omission is that of Western co-captain Alana O'Loughlin.
O'Loughlin earned Country selection as a bottom-age player last season, but missed out this time despite producing a number of outstanding displays for her side.
The Rams co-captain and front-rower played every minute of Western's campaign this season and was named player of the final after scoring a try in the 22-8 decider win over the Northern Tigers.
"Our co-captains, Alana and Zakiah (Jenkins)," Mason said of players particularly unlucky to miss out.
"Alana played pretty much the full 80 minutes of each game and continued to go forward and she won player of the match in the final.
"That, and she made Country last year as a bottom-age player, but didn't make it this year.
"That's come into question."
As disappointed and frustrated as she was, Mason was most sorry for her players.
The coach missed the initial announcement from NSW Rugby League last month and only found out when a number of upset parents contacted her.
"It was a bit of a shock and I think I'm more disappointed for the girls, knowing the effort and the hours they've put into training and everything like that," Mason said.
"I'm more disappointed on their behalf."
Mason hasn't been given any reason why Western players missed out, but she was hopeful she could get an answer from NSW Rugby League.
"I'm more frustrated at the selection process and just want clarification around that," she said.
"I think that's a question that everyone's asking. It's frustrating we don't know."
As shocked as she was, Mason wasn't letting the selection snub dent her pride after two seasons of dominance.
"We haven't lost a game (in two years) and to win southern last year and then to win the inaugural regional competition this year, we've just set that bar for girls in the west," she said.
"This doesn't take away from that. I'm very proud of what the girls have achieved over the last two years as a team and as a region.
"Some girls travel four hours one-way for training. They've got a lot to be proud of and, as coach, I'm very honoured to be a part of their journey and to help make those pathways a lot easier for them."
