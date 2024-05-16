Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Serial drink driver who has never had a licence lands in jail

AH
By Allison Hore
May 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A magistrate has found there's "no alternative" to prison for a serial drink driver who has never held a licence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.