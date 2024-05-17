Grace injured, more absences for Magpies as early season pressure mounts

The Forbes Magpies are facing a period without Jake Grace, but the club legend's knee injury is not as serious as first feared.
There was plenty of concern around the Magpies premiership winner when he exited last weekend's match against Bathurst Panthers in the first half after being twisted awkwardly in a tackle.
Grace required scans after he spent time on the deck at Spooner Oval and was in visible pain.
Thankfully for the Magpies, the scans showed no structural damage and the 33-year-old back-rower could be back as soon as the clash with Bathurst St Pat's on Sunday, June 1.
It's welcome news for the 2022 premiers, who have started the Peter McDonald Premiership season with back-to-back losses after a round one bye.
"Everything is all good," coach Cameron Greenhalgh said.
"He'll probably be out for three weeks at this stage, maybe two. It's nothing major, just a little bit of a twist in the knee area."
The coach was relieved by the scan results after the site of his inspirational leader laying on the turf had him fearing the worst.
"Obviously Jake's one that doesn't show too much so the look on his face had me a bit worried," Greenhalgh said.
"But everything is looking pretty positive. He actually felt really good last night (at training), to be honest, and he said he thought he'd be back in two weeks, but that's just Jake."
While the injury could have been worse, it does mean Forbes' forward stocks are further depleted for this Sunday's trip to Wellington to take on the unbeaten Cowboys.
Marty Herbert is also out with a hamstring injury, Tom Hopkins is current holidaying and Jack Hartwig and Charlie Lennon are both currently suspended alongside the versatile duo of Campbell Rubie and Jack Hartwig.
Hartwig received a one-week ban after being placed on report during last weekend's two-point loss to Panthers.
Greenhalgh is all too aware the absences and back-to-back losses means the pressure is already starting to grow.
The Magpies have lost by a combined total of just eight points across their two games, with errors at key times hugely frustrating for Greenhalgh and his players.
The Magpies sit eighth on the ladder after getting two points for the bye but the coach knows, given the even nature of the competition, his side needs its first win sooner rather than later.
"Obviously it is a tight competition and there's no easy game," he said.
"The the longer it (winless run) goes, the more frustrating it gets and the more pressure you put yourself under, but I think we're mentally strong enough.
"We've got the experience inside to get us through it."
Earning that first win won't be easy on Sunday. The Cowboys defeated Nyngan and Orange Hawks in the opening two rounds before their game against Bathurst St Pat's last weekend was controversially postponed.
St Pat's called the games off due to the state of their Jack Arrow Oval playing surface after rain in the lead-up to the games and the PMP has opened an investigation into that decision.
The Cowboys team is headlined by former Australian international Blake Ferguson, who scored four tries in the first two rounds.
"It's a hard task at any time but you're searching for your first two points for the year, it it makes it a little bit more daunting," Greenhalgh said of the Wellington trip.
"But we're up for it. We've got a few suspended and a few injuries at the moment, but we've got depth, which is good."
